Chengdu Universiade | China rallies past Germany 3-1 for opening win in women's volleyball

Xinhua) 10:06, July 31, 2023

Miao Yiwen (R) of China spikes the ball during the women's preliminary pool B volleyball match between China and Germany at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China rallied past Germany 3-1 here on Sunday for their opening win in the women's volleyball competitions of the Chengdu Universiade.

Wu Mengjie notched a game-high 19 points and Miao Yiwen and Gao Yi added 13 and 10 respectively as the Chinese women claimed the 11-25, 25-11, 25-15 and 25-13 victory. China reaped 11 points from blocking, out of which Gao contributed seven.

"Our players did not play to their normal standard in the first set, they were just too anxious to win. I tried to change their mindset before the second set and that seemed to work out," said China head coach Zhao Yong.

"Just like the coach said, we lost the first set because we did not play well. As the game went on, we found back our attack and restored our confidence," said Wu.

Also on Sunday, Brazil came from two sets down to beat Poland 3-2 in pool A, Hong Kong, China eased past India 3-0 in pool C and Columbia lost to the Czech Republic 3-0 in pool D.

Twelve women's teams were bracketed into four pools in the round-robin preliminaries with the top two finishers from each pool to make the quarterfinals.

Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Universiade, is seen during the women's preliminary pool B volleyball match between China and Germany at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Wu Mengjie (above) spikes the ball during the women's preliminary pool B volleyball match between China and Germany at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Players of China pose for photos after the women's preliminary pool B volleyball match between China and Germany at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

