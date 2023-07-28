Italy to kick off title defense in men's volleyball

Xinhua) 13:25, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The volleyball competitions of the Chengdu Universiade will kick off on Saturday with 28 men's and women's teams to compete for glories.

The Italian men, who beat Poland 3-2 in the final of the Napoli Universiade in 2019, are going to start their title defense Saturday evening as they face Chinese Taipei in pool D while Poland will play Portugal in their pool A opener.

16 men's teams were bracketed into four pools in the round robin preliminaries with the top two finishers from each pool to make the quarterfinals.

In the women's tournament, Japan, Italy, Brazil and China were considered as medal favorites among the 12 teams competing here in Chengdu.

The women's gold medal will be decided on August 6 with the men's final slated for August 7.

