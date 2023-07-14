Women's Volleyball Nations League quarterfinal match: China vs. Brazil

Xinhua) 13:29, July 14, 2023

Players of China celebrate during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Players of China pose for a group photo after winning the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Yuan Xinyue (2nd R) of China competes during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Gong Xiangyu of China serves during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Li Yingying (R) of China spikes during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Li Yingying (3rd L) of China spikes during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Yuan Xinyue (1st L) and Wang Yunlu (2nd L) of China block during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate after the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Xu Xiaoting (bottom) of China saves the ball during the quarterfinal match between China and Brazil at the Women's Volleyball Nations League in Arlington, the United States, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)