Chengdu Universiade | China advances to men's volleyball quarters with unbeaten record

Xinhua) 11:08, August 03, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China advanced into the men's volleyball quarterfinals as preliminary pool C winners after beating Azerbaijan 3-0 here at the Chengdu Universiade on Wednesday evening.

Wang Bin scored 14 points and Peng Shikun added 11 as the Chinese men recorded their third win in a row 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine saw off Japan 3-1 to grab the other quarterfinal berth on offer from Pool C with Japan and Azerbaijan going to the 9th-16th play-offs.

Poland, Argentina and Germany also made it to the knockout stage after finishing top in respective pools with three consecutive wins while other quarterfinal berths were taken by Portugal, Iran and Italy.

