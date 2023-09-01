China beats Philippines at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

Xinhua) 13:08, September 01, 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's women's volleyball team beat the Philippines to secure its second group win at the 22nd Asian Women's Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Thursday.

China encountered little resistance from its opponents to take its second victory 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17.

The Championship features 14 teams divided into four groups. Each team faces every other team in their group once, with the top two teams from each preliminary round group advancing to the top eight classification round, forming two new groups of four.

Other than China, Group D features other three teams of Kazakhstan; Hong Kong, China; and the Philippines. China previously beat Hong Kong, China and will face Kazakhstan on Friday.

