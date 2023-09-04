French piano virtuoso to perform in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:43, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Renowned French pianist Philippe Entremont will perform a piano recital on Sept. 8 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing.

The performance will feature Mozart's "Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331," Beethoven's "Sonata Op. 31 No. 3," Debussy's "Pour le Piano" and Brahms's "Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel."

Born in France in 1934, Entremont debuted at Carnegie Hall in New York at the age of 18 playing piano concertos of Jolivet and Liszt. During his career, Entremont has also taken the baton and he frequently conducted the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.

Entremont has worked with several Chinese orchestras and was one of the 10 pianists who joined a special NCPA 2008 Beijing Olympic Games concert.

