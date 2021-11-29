Home>>
Bringing music to the world
(Xinhua) 15:55, November 29, 2021
A worker tunes a piano at the production base of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang, Central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Xinhua)
The manufacturing base of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang, Central China's Hubei province, with a production output of over 70,000 pianos per year, is one of the three largest piano manufacturing facilities in the world. It has more than 2,000 workers who are good with their hands, cutting, polishing, tuning and bringing pianos to the world.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
