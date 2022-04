NE China's Dongbei Piano Factory resumes production

Xinhua) 10:03, April 26, 2022

A worker adjusts piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A worker adjusts piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A worker adjusts piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

A tuner tunes a piano at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

A worker processes piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A worker polishes piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A worker makes piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2022. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory in Yingkou, is gradually resuming production with epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

