Highlights of 2023 US Open

Xinhua) 10:51, September 02, 2023

Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Wang Xinyu of China at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Wang Xinyu of China at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Wang Xinyu of China celebrates after winning the women's singles third round match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Zhang Zhizhen of China hits a return during the men's singles third round match against Rinky Hijikata of Australia at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Rinky Hijikata of Australia hits a return during the men's singles third round match against Zhang Zhizhen of China at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

