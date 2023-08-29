Highlights of 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York
Zhang Zhizhen of China hits a return during the men's singles first round match against J.J. Wolf of the United States at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Katie Volynets of the United States at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Zhu Lin of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Mayar Sherif of Egypt at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Zhang Zhizhen of China competes during the men's singles first round match against J.J. Wolf of the United States at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu (R) of China shakes hands with Katie Volynets of the United States after their women's singles first round match at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
