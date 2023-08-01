Chengdu Universiade | China's tennis players into third round

Xinhua) 13:23, August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- In the Chengdu Universiade on Monday, both Zheng Wushuang in the women's singles and Liu Hanyi in the men's singles advanced to the third round.

Zheng defeated Czech Republic's Anastasia Polach 6-0, 6-2 in one hour and 11 minutes on the center court. "The enthusiastic audience gave me so much support. I want to go as far as I can, but I should focus on the next round first," said Zheng.

Liu overcame Australian Vincenzo Aguiard 6-4, 6-2, in one and a half hours. Liu managed to break in the fifth game of the first set and saved all three break points in the second set.

"My strategy worked. I told myself to stay patient, waiting for my opponent to make mistakes, and I took the chance," said Liu.

Chinese women's doubles pair Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu, and men's doubles pair Gu Jin and Zhao Zhao, will vie for a spot in the final eight on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)