Chengdu Universiade: Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match

Xinhua) 13:02, July 31, 2023

Gu Jin (R)/Zhao Zhao compete during the Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match between Gu Jin/Zhao Zhao of China and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga/Alejandro Moncada Marin of Colombia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gu Jin (R)/Zhao Zhao celebrate scoring during the Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match between Gu Jin/Zhao Zhao of China and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga/Alejandro Moncada Marin of Colombia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gu Jin (R)/Zhao Zhao compete during the Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match between Gu Jin/Zhao Zhao of China and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga/Alejandro Moncada Marin of Colombia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gu Jin (R)/Zhao Zhao compete during the Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match between Gu Jin/Zhao Zhao of China and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga/Alejandro Moncada Marin of Colombia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gu Jin (L)/Zhao Zhao compete during the Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match between Gu Jin/Zhao Zhao of China and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga/Alejandro Moncada Marin of Colombia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gu Jin (R)/Zhao Zhao compete during the Tennis Men's Doubles First Round Match between Gu Jin/Zhao Zhao of China and Manuel Monyota Zuluaga/Alejandro Moncada Marin of Colombia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)