Highlights of second round matches at US Open
Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match against Bernarda Pera of the United States at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Zhu Lin of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photos
