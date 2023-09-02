China to expand imports of high-quality services

Xinhua) 10:18, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will endeavor to expand domestic demand, accelerate the building of a strong domestic market and increase imports of high-quality services, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

