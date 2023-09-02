Home>>
China to expand imports of high-quality services
(Xinhua) 10:18, September 02, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will endeavor to expand domestic demand, accelerate the building of a strong domestic market and increase imports of high-quality services, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC leadership deliberates regulations, plan for training of officials
- Xi extends congratulations to National University of Defense Technology on 70th anniversary
- Active role of overseas Chinese hailed at event
- Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS
- Top leaders attend congress of returned overseas Chinese
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.