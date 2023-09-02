We Are China

Xi calls for safeguarding free trade, multilateral trading system

Xinhua) 10:17, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for joint efforts to safeguard the hard-won free trade and multilateral trading system.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video Saturday.

