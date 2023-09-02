Home>>
Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS via video, speech to be broadcast live
(Xinhua) 09:18, September 02, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech via video at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on Saturday in Beijing.
The speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on Xinhuanet.
The summit will be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.
