Inheritor in E China's Shandong passes on traditional gourd art
(People's Daily Online) 11:04, September 01, 2023
|Zhou Qiangyi, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of gourd carving, shows gourd artwork in Laixi city, east China's Shandong Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Zhang Jingang)
Zhou Qiangyi, 75, is an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of gourd carving in Laixi city, east China's Shandong Province.
The inheritor has made efforts to pass on the handicraft by embracing innovation.
Zhou has introduced the intangible cultural heritage item to schools, and voluntarily taught gourd carving techniques, injecting renewed vitality into the traditional craft.
Laixi is an important birthplace of Chinese gourd art. Dating back more than 400 years, the gourd art of Laixi is mainly divided into gourd carving, gourd pyrography, and painting on gourds.
