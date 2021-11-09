Chinese Kuaiban inheritor spreads art to people

(Xinhuanet) 10:49, November 09, 2021

Zhao Hu, an inheritor of Chinese traditional art of Kuaiban, spreads Kuaiban culture to more and more people, trying to create new stories to share. Kuaiban is a form of oral storytelling performance that is popular in northern China. The storyteller rattles a set of bamboo boards to produce an accompany beat, similar to rapping.(xiongan.gov.cn/Li Xin)

