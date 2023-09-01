Interview: CIFTIS a timely platform to attract tourists: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 16:32, September 01, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's northern Borneo state of Sarawak expects that the upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will help improve Sarawak's reputation among Chinese travelers, said a Malaysian official.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Ministry will be participating in the upcoming 2023 CIFTIS, with its minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah saying, "This CIFTIS platform is very timely as we actively promote Sarawak to attract more visitors from China to Sarawak."

Abdul Karim told Xinhua in a recent interview that the ministry's delegation will meet Chinese tourism players to promote its tourism products and strengthen mutual cooperation in order to promote Sarawak as a preferred destination.

"Since before the pandemic, Sarawak tourism has focused on creating greater awareness of Sarawak as a destination for China's outbound tourists, with 39,933 visitor arrivals recorded in 2019. As of July 2023, Sarawak has reported 23,149 in visitor arrivals, despite having no direct flights into Sarawak from China," he added.

Abdul Karim noted that Sarawak has had a longstanding history with China, and this presented another advantage for the state in seeking to draw visitors from China.

Abdul Karim noted the state has much to offer for travelers, particularly its lush biodiverse forests including sites recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Speaking of cooperation with China, Abdul Karim mentioned, "From sharing each other's music at the Rainforest World Music Festival to commercial cooperation, research opportunities in education to agrotourism and health tourism, among others, we are always working with China to further develop and strengthen our relationship and tourism opportunities with each other."

"We are also looking at re-establishing and improving connectivity with China. Direct flights between the state and China are being explored in the hopes that this will further attract more tourists from China," he added.

This year's edition of CIFTIS is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)