Autumn harvest in full swing in China

Xinhua) 15:53, September 01, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting grains with a reaper in Malong Village, Huaihua City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice on a paddy field in Yangjia Village, Changning City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a farmer loading a truck with paddy in Lingguan Town, Hengyang City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows farmers drying walnuts in Dongjiuzhai Town, Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers drying corns in Guanyindong Town, Qianxi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a farmer picking pears in Shaba Village, Guiyang City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice on a paddy field with a reaper in Loutian Village, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting grains with a reaper in Huaqiao Village, Loudi City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers drying grains in Yongfeng Village, Meishan City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows a farmer drying grains in Quanjing Village, Changning City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice on a paddy field in Xiama Village, Chenzhou City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers drying corns in Jieya Village, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice on a paddy field with a reaper in Furongshan Village, Shaoyang City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a farmer drying grains in Lingguan Town, Hengyang City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice on a paddy field with reapers in Baitian Village, Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Zhao Chunliang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a farmer picking tea leaves in Shuitianba Village, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers drying corns in Guanyindong Town, Qianxi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows farmers harvesting grains with reapers in Yongfeng Village, Meishan City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

