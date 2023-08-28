We Are China

Chinese Navy's hospital ship leaves the Solomon Islands for East Timor

Ecns.cn) 15:02, August 28, 2023

Chinese Navy's hospital ship "Peace Ark" docks at Honiara Port in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yu)

"Peace Ark" has concluded its first visit to the Solomon Islands and is scheduled to proceed to the final stop of its Harmonious Mission 2023 in East Timor.

The ship's medical evacuation helicopter takes off in the early morning to provide outreach medical services to the outlying islands.

A local resident in the Solomon Islands has her blood pressure checked on the Chinese Navy's hospital ship "Peace Ark", on Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yu)

Local residents in the Solomon Islands queue for medical treatment, on Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yu)

During its visit to the Solomon Islands for medical services, the hospital ship "Peace Ark" was warmly welcomed by the local people.

Medical experts of Chinese Navy's hospital ship "Peace Ark" serve at a local community in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yu)

The Chinese Navy's hospital ship "Peace Ark" crew waves goodbye to the farewell crowd in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yu)

