Chinese navy fleet completes mission of escorting civilian vessels in Gulf of Aden

Xinhua) 16:16, March 31, 2023

The missile destroyer Huainan bombards the sea during an actual combat training of the 42nd fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, on Feb. 6, 2023. A Chinese naval fleet returned to east China's port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on Thursday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Xu Taotao/Xinhua)

The supply ship Hoh Xil (front) and the missile frigate Rizhao (back) of the 42nd fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy sail on the sea, on Feb. 8, 2023. A Chinese naval fleet returned to east China's port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on Thursday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

Soldiers of the 42nd fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy stand guard during sailing, on Feb. 8, 2023. A Chinese naval fleet returned to east China's port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on Thursday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Wang Qing/Xinhua)

A soldier shoots during an actual combat training of the 42nd fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, on Jan. 31, 2023. A Chinese naval fleet returned to east China's port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on Thursday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

The missile destroyer Huainan (down) and the supply ship Hoh Xil (up) of the 42nd fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy sail on the sea, on Feb. 3, 2023. A Chinese naval fleet returned to east China's port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on Thursday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

A helicopter takes off from the missile destroyer Huainan of the 42nd fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, on Feb. 3, 2023. A Chinese naval fleet returned to east China's port city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on Thursday after completing its mission of escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Xu Taotao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)