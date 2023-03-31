China opposes certain countries' military budget increases under "China threat" pretext: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:53, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said China firmly opposes the increases of military budgets by certain countries under the false pretext of "China's military threat."

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to defense budget increases announced by certain countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. For countries around the world, China means an epoch-making opportunity, not a challenge, said Tan.

Noting that the United States, with the highest defense budget of all countries, has waged wars and created turbulence around the world, Tan said the United States is the biggest threat to world peace, security and stability.

Tan also urged the United Kingdom to adopt the right mentality, hold a correct understanding of China, and stop exaggerating and hyping up the so-called challenges posed by China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)