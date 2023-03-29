Home>>
J-10 fighters takeoff for live-fire training
(China Military Online) 09:07, March 29, 2023
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky for a live-fire flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
