J-10 fighters takeoff for live-fire training

China Military Online) 09:07, March 29, 2023

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky for a live-fire flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

