Reconnaissance element in infiltration drill
(China Military Online) 09:58, March 28, 2023
A soldier assigned to a reconnaissance element of a brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army observes the situation during an infiltration drill in late March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Cunyin)
