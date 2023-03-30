Home>>
Fighter jets engage in real-combat flight training
(China Military Online) 09:32, March 30, 2023
Fighter jets attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway to get ready for a real-combat flight training exercise in mid-March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
