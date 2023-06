Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in Philippines for goodwill visit

Xinhua) 15:14, June 14, 2023

MANILA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is on a cadet training and visit mission in far seas, arrived at South Harbor in Manila on Wednesday morning, starting a three-day goodwill visit to the Philippines.

More than 300 people, including Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, defense attache to the Philippines Li Jianzhong, staff of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, representatives of Chinese companies, local Chinese associations and Chinese students, as well as representatives of the Philippine Navy, welcomed ship Qi Jiguang at the port.

During the visit to the Philippines, the ship commanders will pay a courtesy call to the commander of the Philippine Navy and officials of the Philippine Department of National Defense, and attend a welcome dinner hosted by the Philippine Navy.

The Chinese crew members will visit the Philippines' naval vessels and hold friendly cultural and sports activities with Philippine navy officers.

This is the first visit to the Philippines by ship Qi Jiguang. During its stay, the ship will open to the public. A deck reception will also be organized.

Named after Qi Jiguang, a national hero of the Ming Dynasty of China, the ship was commissioned in February 2017 as the largest and most modernized Chinese homegrown professional training ship.

