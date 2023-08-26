Highlights of BWF World Championships 2023

Xinhua) 15:36, August 26, 2023

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China celebrate during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China hit a return during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu (L) of Japan hit a return during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China hit a return during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)