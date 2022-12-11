Chinese shuttlers to vie for three titles at BWF World Tour Finals

BANGKOK, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers will vie for three titles at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals following the semifinals here on Saturday.

In the men's doubles, China's Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi took down Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a thrilling three-set battle 22-20, 11-21, 21-19. They now face a repeat of their group match against Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, also from Indonesia, in the final.

"Throughout the tournament, we were able to execute our game plan devised for different opponents and our efforts have paid off. Tomorrow will be a new day and we will try our best as usual," said Liu after the match.

In women's doubles, Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan had a straight-set win over compatriots Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-19, 21-13. The world champions will face local duo Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in the final.

Mixed doubles world champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong crushed Malaysian pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-10, 21-15 for a final showdown against home favorites Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

The two Chinese women's singles players - Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao - both suffered defeats against their group opponents, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei respectively.

The turning point of the match between Chen and Yamaguchi came when the score was tied at 19-19 in the first set. Chen had scored five consecutive points to tie the set and forced Yamaguchi off balance during the play. But the Olympic champion failed to hit a winning strike and the shuttle was called out following Yamaguchi's challenge.

"There were side winds on that part of the court and I was a bit rushed when I jumped, so I didn't hit the shuttle at the correct time and it went out of control," Chen said after the match.

Chen went on to lose 21-19, 21-10.

Tai took control of the other semifinal and beat He 21-18, 21-14.

The men's singles final will feature Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and world No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who edged Japan's Kodai Naraoka in a three-set thriller 21-23, 21-19, 21-18.

