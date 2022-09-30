Guangzhou to host BWF World Tour Finals

Xinhua) 11:04, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced Thursday that the BWF World Tour Finals will take place in Guangzhou, China, from December 14-18.

At the season-ending finale, the top eight players and pairs in each category will compete for 1.5 million U.S. dollars, the largest prize pool in badminton history, on the red courts of the Tianhe Stadium.

"Guangzhou has staged two spectacular editions of the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 and 2019, and we look forward to putting on another grand show for our loyal fans in China," said BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund.

"We also thank the government of China for extending its invitation to the world's top badminton players, and we remain confident that our hosts will deliver a spectacular Finals event with the highest standard of player safety and comfort," he added.

The list of athletes for the finals will be confirmed following the 2022 Australian Open, the BWF said in the statement.

