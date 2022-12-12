Highlights of BWF World Tour Finals 2022

Xinhua) 09:03, December 12, 2022

Liu Yuchen (R)/Ou Xuanyi of China pose on the podium for the men's doubles at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Mohammad Ahsan (L)/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia compete against Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi of China during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Liu Yuchen (R)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete against Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Liu Yuchen (R)/Ou Xuanyi of China celebrate scoring against Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Mohammad Ahsan (R)/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia compete against Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi of China during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Mohammad Ahsan (top R)/Hendra Setiawan (top L) of Indonesia compete against Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi of China during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Liu Yuchen (R)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete against Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Liu Yuchen (front)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete against Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Liu Yuchen (C)/Ou Xuanyi (L) of China compete against Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Mohammad Ahsan (R)/Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia compete against Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi of China during the men's doubles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)