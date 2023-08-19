China plays pivotal role in enhancing BRICS cooperation: Cambodian experts

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has played and will continue to play a crucial role in enhancing cooperation among BRICS countries, Cambodian experts said on Saturday.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Thong Mengdavid, a research supervisor with Phnom Penh-based independent think tank Asian Vision Institute (AVI), said China's pivotal role was proved through initiatives such as the creation of the Shanghai-based New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement.

"China's unwavering commitment to free trade and multilateral trading system is expected to boost connectivity and facilitate global economic integration and development," he told Xinhua.

Mengdavid said that as an important platform for cooperation, BRICS is committed to upholding multilateralism, reforming the global governance system, and increasing the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries.

"As a robust economic force, BRICS has the potential to play several crucial roles in addressing global issues like economic recovery and development, as well as reforming financial governance," he said.

Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, a think-tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said China plays a vital role in promoting the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation among the BRICS countries.

"China is a major investor and trading partner in the BRICS countries, and trade and investment cooperation between China and other BRICS countries exerts a very strong impact on the development of their economies," he told Xinhua.

Phea said BRICS has always been committed to upholding multilateral cooperation, global governance, an open and pluralistic world economy, and inclusive growth and sustainable development.

"Since its inception in 2006, BRICS countries have been the key engines of global inclusive economic growth and have significantly contributed to the reform of global governance system, and international peace and stability," he said.

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, said China's peaceful development has offered most developing nations and BRICS economies an opportunity to participate in the international arena and have an impact on the global stage.

"China remains the driving and leading force in upscaling and expanding BRICS nations' infrastructure development, improving connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, and sharing its knowledge, wealth and prosperity with member nations," he told Xinhua.

Matthews said within BRICS, China is leading the growth of the digital economy.

The expert said BRICS has emerged as a key driver for a peaceful, prosperous and multipolar world and the bloc is a driving force for global governance and economic recovery.

"BRICS adheres to openness, inclusiveness, cooperation and win-win results, and forges a united, equal, balanced and inclusive global development partnership," he said.

Their remarks came just days prior to the 15th BRICS summit, which is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24.

