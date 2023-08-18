Medical bus purchased by Chinese company provides free service to local residents in S. Africa

Xinhua) 16:22, August 18, 2023

Students line up in front of a medical bus waiting for examination at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023. The medical conditions in De Aar town have been backward. In 2020, Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited purchased a professional medical bus equipped with equipments and medical staff to provide free service to local residents since then. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Students line up in front of a medical bus waiting for examination at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

A student is examined on a medical bus at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

Nurses work on a medical bus at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

Students walk past a medical bus at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

A nurse works on a medical bus at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

Students line up in front of a medical bus waiting for examination at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

Students pose for a photo in front of a medical bus at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

A student has her eyesight checked on a medical bus at a school in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 10, 2023.

