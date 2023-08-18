15th BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg, S. Africa
Signboards of the 15th BRICS summit are seen in a street of Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 17, 2023. The 15th BRICS summit is to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 22-24. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Electronic screens of the 15th BRICS summit are seen at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 16, 2023. The 15th BRICS summit is to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 22-24. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A worker arranges a signboard of the 15th BRICS summit outside the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 17, 2023. The 15th BRICS summit is to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 22-24. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Signboards of the 15th BRICS summit are seen in a street of Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 17, 2023. The 15th BRICS summit is to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 22-24. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Signboards of the 15th BRICS summit are seen in a street of Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 17, 2023. The 15th BRICS summit is to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 22-24. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
