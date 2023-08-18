Home>>
Xi to attend 15th BRICS Summit, visit South Africa
(Xinhua) 09:31, August 18, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24, at the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement Friday.
While in South Africa, President Xi Jinping will co-chair with President Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue, Hua added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS cooperation shines with strong appeal
- BRICS 2023 summit should tackle inequality, climate change: Brazilian president
- Interview: BRICS 2023 summit to challenge Western dominance, U.S. dollar, says South Centre chief
- Iran, Brazil highlight role of BRICS in shaping global order
- BRICS agricultural ministers' meeting focuses on food security
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.