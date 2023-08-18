Xi to attend 15th BRICS Summit, visit South Africa

Xinhua) 09:31, August 18, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24, at the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement Friday.

While in South Africa, President Xi Jinping will co-chair with President Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue, Hua added.

