BRICS agricultural ministers' meeting focuses on food security

August 10, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Concerns about food security and the detrimental consequences of geopolitical conflicts on the agricultural food supply chain have come under the spotlight at the ongoing 13th BRICS Ministers of Agriculture meeting, which is held in South Africa's Limpopo Province.

Mooketsa Ramasodi, director-general of South African Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, told media Wednesday that the meeting would deal with imminent issues affecting the sector.

The meeting will result in a plan that would be in the BRICS Action Plan for 2021-2024, he said, noting that the issues around geopolitics are topical issues.

Held under the theme of "strengthening collaborations towards sustainable agricultural production and increasing productivity," the meeting began Tuesday and will last until Friday.

Measures must be taken to protect the global food supply chain against the effects of geopolitical conflicts, Ramasodi said.

Climate change, rural development, economic difficulties, poverty, and population expansion will also be discussed during the meeting, according to Ramasodi.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.

