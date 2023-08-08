China's industry minister urges BRICS economies to collaborate in building open, inclusive digital economy

China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong on Monday emphasized the need for BRICS economies to work together to create an open, inclusive and fair environment for the development of the digital economy.

Jin made the remarks at the 7th BRICS Industry Ministers Meeting held via video conference. The meeting centers on promoting the upgrading of manufacturing industry and establishing a sustainable industrial chain and supply chain.

Jin noted that facing challenges and new opportunities in manufacturing transformation and upgrading, BRICS economies should open their doors for development and embrace cooperation with the spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation.

He called for the BRICS economies to grab the opportunity of the digital era and work together to promote the digital transformation of manufacturing through key means such as industrial internet.

Jin said that BRICS economies should together build an open, inclusive, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy, while creating a safe, stable, efficient, inclusive, and mutually beneficial global industrial supply chain system.

He suggested BRICS economies should focus on demand for talent in key areas such as industrial internet, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data, while jointly promoting capacity building in the field of the new industrial revolution among BRICS economies.

Jin said that the Chinese government is actively promoting new industrialization, focusing on supply-side structural reform, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology innovation and application.

The aim is to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, advance the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry, and promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, Jin noted.

The meeting reached an important consensus on topics such as the digital transformation of BRICS economies, cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises, and the enhancement of industrial supply chain resilience.

