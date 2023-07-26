China ready to enhance BRICS cooperation: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 13:51, July 26, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China supports South Africa in hosting the BRICS Summit and stands ready to work with South Africa and other BRICS partners to make the BRICS mechanism bigger and stronger, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said here Tuesday.

Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the Presidency of South Africa and the country's coordinator of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security.

The BRICS mechanism is the most important cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing countries, and it is in line with the trend of the times and the aspirations of most countries, Wang said, adding that the BRICS mechanism also represents the correct way forward.

He said that China firmly advocates multilateralism, actively promotes democracy in international relations, upholds the basic norms governing international relations, safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promotes regional and world peace and stability.

China will, as always, support South Africa in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, and is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with South Africa, deepen inter-party exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, and expand cooperation in fields including trade and poverty reduction, Wang said.

Noting that China supports South Africa in accelerating its industrial process and enhancing its capacity for independent development, Wang said that China encourages competent and reputable Chinese enterprises to invest in South Africa and hopes that the country will provide a sound and stable business environment for them.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with South Africa and other African countries, help African countries accelerate the realization of Agenda 2063, promote African integration, and inject new vitality into the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future, he added.

For her part, Ntshavheni said that South Africa highly appreciates China's commitment to deepening BRICS cooperation, and is willing to coordinate closely with China and other BRICS countries to ensure the success of the BRICS summit, so as to open up new prospects for BRICS cooperation.

South Africa firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to keep close high-level exchanges with China, strengthen cooperation in economy, trade, investment, mineral processing and other fields, and push South Africa-China and Africa-China relations to a new level, said Ntshavheni.

