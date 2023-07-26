Trade between China's Xiamen, BRICS soars 46.9 pct in H1

Xinhua) 09:19, July 26, 2023

XIAMEN, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The coastal city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province saw its BRICS-related trade increase 46.9 percent year on year to hit 56.12 billion yuan (about 7.86 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2023, according to Xiamen Customs.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Xiamen's exports to the four other BRICS countries amounted to 14.73 billion yuan from January to June, up 15.6 percent year on year, and its imports from BRICS countries totaled 41.39 billion yuan, up 62.5 percent.

The main exports included mechanical and electrical products, as well as labor-intensive goods, while major imported goods included coal, lignite, metal ore and ore sand, and agricultural products.

