Network should not be new battlefield for engaging in digital iron curtain, says Wang Yi

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The network should be a big stage where a hundred flowers bloom, not a new battlefield for engaging in a digital iron curtain, said Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, here Monday.

Wang, also director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks while attending the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, which began Monday.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Wang said that cyber security is an important cornerstone of national security. "In the face of common challenges, we should strengthen strategic communication, clarify the direction of cooperation, and safeguard common interests," he said.

He put forward four suggestions for maintaining network security:

Firstly, he called for building a fair and reasonable cyberspace. The future of cyberspace should be jointly created by all countries, and the security of cyberspace should be jointly safeguarded by all countries. It is necessary to practice true multilateralism, support the United Nations in playing a central role in the global governance of cyberspace, fully listen to the legitimate concerns of developing countries, establish fair and reasonable international rules, and improve the democratic and transparent internet governance system.

Secondly, he called for building an open and inclusive cyberspace. The life of the network lies in interconnection, and the core lies in openness. Cyberspace should be a "big stage" where a variety of flowers bloom, not a "new battlefield" for a digital iron curtain. It is necessary to adhere to fairness and justice, oppose any form of scientific and technological hegemony and cyber hegemony, and let all parties do their best and get what they need in an open and inclusive cyberspace.

Thirdly, Wang called for building a safe and stable cyberspace. It is necessary to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and respect the network development path and management mode independently chosen by each country, practice the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, advocate the peaceful use of cyberspace, resolutely resist the cyber arms race, oppose attempts to use cyberspace to carry out "color revolutions."

Fourthly, he called for building a vibrant cyberspace, saying it is necessary to coordinate development and security and adhere to "people-oriented" and "intelligence for good" policies to ensure national security and public interests, while seizing digital opportunities, bridging the digital divide, sharing the digital dividend, ensuring openness, security and stability of the global information and communication production and supply chain, to stimulate the potential and vitality of international cooperation in cyberspace.

Wang Yi also stressed that China attaches great importance to the issue of cyber security by actively participating in global network governance, making China's contribution to maintaining global data and network security. China is willing to strengthen exchanges and deepen cooperation with emerging market countries and developing countries, and make continuous efforts to promote the reform of the global cyber governance system and build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

The two-day meeting, held under the theme of "Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a challenge for developing countries," is being attended by Minister in the Presidency of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Chief Adviser of the Presidency of Brazil Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval of India, and representatives of Belarus, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Burundi, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Cuba and other countries.

All participating parties said that with the rapid development of information and communication technology, the importance of maintaining cyber security has become increasingly prominent.

The international community should strengthen and regulate the use of information and communication technologies, jointly combat cybercrime, promote digital connectivity, narrow the digital divide, strengthen international cooperation in technological innovation, and promote the economic and social development of all countries, they noted.

They said the global network governance system should be reformed and improved to increase the representation and voice of developing countries. BRICS countries and the "Friends of BRICS" should work together to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as cyber security, create a mutually beneficial, inclusive and secure international environment, achieve common security and development, and promote global peace and prosperity.

