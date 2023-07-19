Wang Yi to attend BRICS meeting, visit Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Türkiye

Xinhua) 16:42, July 19, 2023

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa from July 24 to 25, and visit Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Türkiye before and after the meeting, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, was invited by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of South Africa and the governments of Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Türkiye, spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.

