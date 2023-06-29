BRICS cooperation most important platform for developing countries: senior Chinese official Wang Yi

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS cooperation is the most important platform for solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and the core mechanism representing countries of the South, which embodies the earnest expectations of developing countries, said senior Chinese official Wang Yi on Wednesday.

Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Chief Advisor of the Presidency of Brazil Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim.

Both sides expressed their willingness to fully implement a series of important consensuses reached between the heads of state of the two countries and strengthen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to continuously inject strong momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Brazil.

The two sides focused on strategic coordination regarding BRICS cooperation during the conversation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said as the world is facing centennial changes, it hopes to hear more voices from BRICS and expects the bloc to play a greater role.

China and Brazil have the responsibility to run the BRICS mechanism well and enhance its reputation, so as to make new contributions to promoting world multipolarity, economic globalization, and democratization of international relations, Wang added.

For his part, Amorim said that under the current situation, BRICS has been playing an increasingly prominent role in promoting peace, stability and development, adding that Brazil attaches great importance to China's role and influence as a major country.

Brazil is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, jointly support the work of South Africa as the chair of BRICS for 2023, ensure the successful organization of this year's BRICS Leaders' Meeting, and demonstrate the unity of the bloc, he said.

Both sides also exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine, expressing their commitment to continuously working together for a political solution to the crisis.

