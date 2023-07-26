China injects new impetus to South-South cooperation

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's role in propelling South-South cooperation was commended by participants at the EMDC (emerging markets and developing countries) Development and Cooperation Beijing Forum.

With the theme of "Promoting Solidarity And Cooperation, Building Momentum For Growth," the forum held in Beijing on Tuesday assembled over 300 representatives from governments, industry associations, think tanks, media organizations, and businesses globally.

"Cooperation between China, Latin America, and the African continent has led to witnessed positive shifts in the geopolitical landscape for emerging markets and developing nations," said Paul Zilungisele Tembe, senior researcher at the Department of Linguistics and Modern Languages, Chinese Section at the University of South Africa, when addressing the forum.

Moreover, "The rise of China has set a positive example currently being emulated by the majority of emerging-market countries," said Paul Zilungisele Tembe.

Emerging markets and developing nation economies occupied a peripheral space of the global economy in the past, the rise of China as the world's second-largest economy has provided a majority of developing nations an opportunity to participate in and impact the international arena, he said.

"China today plays an important role in working with countries all around the world on economic cooperation, and also helping them with infrastructure development," said Atul Dalakoti, executive director of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and founder of the BRICS Center for Economic Cultural Research &Services, in an interview with Xinhua.

He added that global economic development has two powerful engines of growth in China and India. These emerging markets and developing countries have created an economic wonder which is now helping the developed world to sustain its economic growth.

Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said that China is committed to advancing South-South Cooperation and North-South dialogue, as well as to championing the common interests of developing countries and economic globalization, so as to realize win-win cooperation.

Lin noted the association would use the forum as a chance to build more platforms for non-governmental and local exchanges and cooperation for China and other EMDCs.

The forum, jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency, the Beijing municipal government, and the CPAFFC, aims to build a high-end platform for broad and deep practical EMDC cooperation.

