China will always be member of "Global South", says Wang Yi

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China is an ex-officio member of the "Global South" and will always be a member of the big family of developing countries, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when putting forward a four-point proposal on strengthening cooperation among "Global South" countries at the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security.

Calling indepedence the defining political feature of the "Global South" countries, development and revitalization their historical mission, and fairness and justice their common proposition, Wang said that as members of the "Global South" family and responsible members of the global village, all parties should work together to take responsibility for world peace and common development.

First, efforts should be made to eliminate conflicts and jointly build peace, Wang said, calling for advocating a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept and promoting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture. The legitimate security concerns of all countries should also be repsected, he said, urging for political settlement of hotspot issues and building a community of security for all.

Second, efforts should be made to reinvigorate vitality and jointly promote development, Wang said, calling for firmly placing development at the center of the international agenda, further consolidating the international consensus on promoting development, and safeguarding the legitimate development rights of developing countries.

The global development partnership should be revitalized and new growth drivers of global development should be fostered, Wang said, adding that developed countries should be prompted to earnestly honor their aid commitments, so as to deliver more development benefits to people of all countries.

Third, countries should be open and inclusive for common progress, said Wang, who underlined upholding the common values of humanity, respecting the diversity of civilizations, opposing ideological confrontation, and supporting countries to explore development paths suited to their own national conditions.

He also called for respecting the social system chosen by the people of all countries, strengthening exchanges and mutual learning in governance, and jointly contributing to the progress of humanity.

Fourth, efforts should be made to enhance solidarity and cooperation, Wang said, adding that the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits should be upheld, hegemonism and power politics should be opposed, and the United Nations' active role in international affairs should be supported.

In the new round of global governance system reform, he said, the voice and representation of the "Global South" countries should be expanded, so as to safeguard their common interests.

China is ready to work with other emerging markets and developing countries to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

