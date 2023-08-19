Non-performing loan ratio in China's commercial banks at 1.62 pct

File photo shows the street view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks stood at 1.62 percent at the end of June, flat with that at the end of March, data from the National Financial Regulatory Administration showed on Friday.

The ratio was lower than 1.63 percent registered at the end of 2022.

The balance of the non-performing loans stood at 3.2 trillion yuan (about 444.41 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of June, 83.1 billion yuan more than that at the end of March.

The commercial banks reported sound asset quality and healthy liquidity. The liquidity coverage ratio was 150.86 percent at the end of June, up 1.4 percentage points from the end of March.

