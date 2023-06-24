China Development Bank issues bonds for rural infrastructure construction
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has issued 19 billion yuan (about 2.65 billion U.S. dollars) of special financial bonds to support agricultural and rural infrastructure construction.
The funds raised will mainly be used for rural infrastructure projects in fields such as high-standard farmland and water supply in an effort to improve grain production capacity, safeguard food security, and promote agricultural and rural modernization, according to the bank.
The issuance will guide social funds to rural infrastructure through market-based financing, and help advance rural revitalization across the board and build up China's strength in agriculture.
In breakdown, 16 billion yuan of 10-year bonds were issued at an interest rate of 2.75 percent, and the other 3 billion yuan of 20-year bonds were issued at an interest rate of 3.11 percent.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Chinese policy bank increases support for transport system construction
- China's commercial banks see decline in bad loan ratio in Q1
- Macao banks' int'l business share rises in Q1
- Chinese bank opens new branch in Saudi city Jeddah
- Chinese policy bank steps up support for revitalizing NE region
- ICBC Türkiye wins corporate banking award
- China Construction Bank opens branch in Hungary
- China's central bank highlights currency, financial stability as key tasks
- Bank crashes won't turn into repeat of 2008 crisis, says expert
- China welcomes, supports Dilma Rousseff as new NDB president
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.