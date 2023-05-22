China's commercial banks see decline in bad loan ratio in Q1

Xinhua) 10:05, May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The non-performing loan ratio of China's commercial banks fell to 1.62 percent by the end of the first quarter (Q1) of this year, with the quality of these banks' credit assets generally stable, official data showed.

The figure edged down 0.01 percentage points from the ratio seen at the end of 2022, according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

By the end of March, outstanding bad loans of these banks amounted to 3.1 trillion yuan (about 440.62 billion U.S. dollars), up 134.1 billion yuan from the end of last year.

Outstanding normal loans of the banks totaled 189.4 trillion yuan, the data revealed.

