Home>>
Chinese policy bank increases support for transport system construction
(Xinhua) 09:52, June 12, 2023
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has stepped up financial support for the construction of a modern transportation system.
From January to May 2023, a total of 268.7 billion yuan (about 37.78 billion U.S. dollars) in loans had been extended by the bank to build railways, roads, airports and other transport facilities.
The bank also increased financial support for the construction of charging piles and related power grid networks, among others.
The bank said it will continue to support the development of a modern transportation system, provide higher quality financial services, and fulfill its social responsibilities.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's commercial banks see decline in bad loan ratio in Q1
- Macao banks' int'l business share rises in Q1
- Chinese bank opens new branch in Saudi city Jeddah
- Chinese policy bank steps up support for revitalizing NE region
- ICBC Türkiye wins corporate banking award
- China Construction Bank opens branch in Hungary
- China's central bank highlights currency, financial stability as key tasks
- Bank crashes won't turn into repeat of 2008 crisis, says expert
- China welcomes, supports Dilma Rousseff as new NDB president
- China's CZBank posts net profit growth in 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.