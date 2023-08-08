Volunteers embody Chinese youth spirit at Chengdu Universiade

People's Daily Online) 17:00, August 08, 2023

A total of 20,000 volunteers from universities across China have come together to work at the Chengdu Universiade, demonstrating the spirit of Chinese youth and fostering communication between China and the world.

Xie Yuchi, a graduate student from Sichuan Normal University, took on the role of announcer for the shooting competitions. She was responsible for broadcasting competition information, delivering welcome speeches, interacting with the audience, and broadcasting award ceremonies.

"When athletes achieved impressive results, I used my voice to engage the attention of the audience, and their enthusiasm also influenced me," said Xie.

Li Fengting, a volunteer from Hong Kong, poses for a picture with three foreign volunteers during the Chengdu Universiade on Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"It was hard work, including the recruitment, training, and my work at the Games, but I gained more than I devoted," said Li Fengting from Hong Kong, a sophomore majoring in financial engineering at Sichuan University.

Li worked as an audience services assistant at the Games. She said she got to know many university students nationwide through the Games and deepened her love of Chengdu.

Pang Heyang, a volleyball enthusiast and a junior at Southwest Jiaotong University, was tasked with wiping away sweat on the floor at the volleyball competition venue. Pang found the work challenging but highly enjoyable, starting in the morning with athletes' training and finishing late at night when competitions ended.

Ai Ye, a junior majoring in English at Sichuan University, has been offering language support to the Philippine delegation since they arrived in Chengdu.

"One day, a Philippine martial arts athlete named Ghiel suffered a torn ligament. When we went to the hospital to visit her, we saw that she was in pain, but she smiled and told us not to worry about her," said Ai.

"When they left Chengdu, every Philippine athlete left a handwritten letter and a gift. They also downloaded WeChat and said we would meet again one day in the future. These experiences made me realize that friendship has no boundaries," Ai expressed.

