Red Cross rescuers evacuate 1,475 people in flood-affected Hebei city

Xinhua) 15:43, August 06, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) have evacuated 1,475 people in the flood-affected city of Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, said the society on Sunday.

The RCSC had dispatched 14 rescue teams with over 200 members to Zhuozhou as of Saturday after rainstorms battered the city.

It has deployed 7,700 items of disaster relief supplies, including tents and convertible beds, and arranged 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars) for people in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei to restore normal life and production. It also allocated more than 2.5 million yuan worth of humanitarian aid to Zhuozhou.

After days of search and evacuation efforts, RCSC teams on Saturday began disinfection work in residential and commercial areas in the city, according to the RCSC.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)